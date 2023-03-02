Tucson Fired Department and Tucson Police Department go head-to-head on the ice.

TUCSON (KVOA) - March 18th is First Responders Night at the Tucson Convention Center, where last year's champs, TFD plans to defend their title against TPD.

The matchup is followed by the Roadrunners vs. the Calgary Wranglers game.

A portion of ticket proceeds will go to 2 non-profits including the AZ Burn Foundation which aims to improve the quality of life for burn survivors and their families in Arizona, while promoting burn prevention advocacy and education.

You can purchase tickets here.