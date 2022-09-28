Marana's Joplin makes a comeback statement for the ages

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 4th Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Marana Tigers senior quarterback Elijah Joplin.
Making his first start of the season on September 23, Joplin completed 31-of-38 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a thrilling 40-37 home victory over Canyon del Oro.
It did not appear initially that Joplin would play football or any sport this season after he suffered a freak accident this summer during a 7-on-7 football event.
Joplin was playing defense when he ran head first into a light standard and shattered several bones in his face. There was early concern after the injury that Joplin might lose his right eye.
He was cleared though right before the season started and the Tigers coaching staff gradually worked him back into the lineup.
Joplin had a fabulous junior season, throwing for 2,658 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also ran for 11 scores.
Marana (3-0) started 4-0 last season in Phillip Steward's first year as head coach and finished 7-3 but the Tigers did not garner enough power points to make the Conference 5A playoffs.
Marana is currently 8th in the early season MaxPreps rankings and appear to be the favorite in the ravamped 5A Sonoran Region. Marana finished third last season behind Cienega and Ironwood Ridge but both the Bobcats and Nighthawks have departed to 5A Southern Region.
The new 5A Sonoran Region features the Tigers as well as holdovers Sunnyside, Rincon-University and Nogales. The two new teams are Cholla and Flowing Wells.
