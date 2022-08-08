Marana Unified sets things in motion for the start of the school year

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Another group of students in Southern Arizona got to head back to school Monday.
Monday marked the first day of classes for the Marana Unified School District.
"Any time at the beginning of the school year, you've had that two-month break, and you're ready to see those faces, and show them all of the stuff you've planned for them this year, and get them excited to learn," said Nicole Hardesty.
Hardesty is a teacher at Twin Peaks K-8. She says getting ready for the start of the school year can be stressful for teachers, but there's one thing that makes it worth it.
"The kids. The growth that you get to see. Everything you put into it, all of the time and effort, shows through them throughout the school year," said Hardesty.
And after a few years of changes due to COVID-19, Hardesty is thrilled to be back fully in-person for a more normal year.
"I think we've just created a community where we love being here every day," says Hardesty.
Staff at Twin Peaks say this year, students will get to experience things they might have missed in previous years due to COVID.
"We're gonna have our events, our pep rallies, we're gonna really try to get back to a new, better normal if you will," says Gary Landis.
Associate Principal at Twin Peaks, Gary Landis, says he is looking forward to students and teachers being able to re-connect without the required social distancing.
"Just to see the interactions between teachers and students. Teachers are so good at just making sure students have everything they need and it's awesome to watch," said Landis.
Monday also marked the first day of school for the Sahuarita and Catalina Foothills districts.