 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Marana students can get school supplies Thursday and Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Backpacks

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Marana Unified School District partnered with Youth Education Supporters and will be distributing backpacks full of school supplies Thursday and Friday.

More than 1,000 backpacks are filled with notebooks, pencils, pens and everything students need for the year.

"It's hard to understand how important it is to a child to have what everyone else has and to feel part of the group," said Team Lead with Youth Education Supporters, Dot Santy.

Youth Education Supporters sees the importance of students starting the school year off with the right attitude and the right supplies. This is why they partnered with Marana Unified School District to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to their students in need.

"It's stressful for a child," said Santy. "They don't know what they're gonna do or where they're gonna get their supplies. And then they have the opportunity to come and get them and it's like Christmas. It's pretty amazing."

They raised enough money to fill 1,100 backpacks. That means 1,100 students are going to be fully stocked with everything they need to start off the year prepared.

"It's wonderful when you know you're helping others. It's a very special feeling," shares Santy.

The supplies are for the students, but it also helps the parents.

"It really does alleviate the stress from the parents having to go, but also the financial part. Backpacks and everything, they're not cheap," says Tanya Read.

Read is a parent of students in the Marana Unified School District. She says her kids are thrilled to be receiving their backpacks. She says that "it's amazing to see the kids and how excited they are when they get them."

The drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Early Learning Resource Center, 7651 N. Oldfather Rd.