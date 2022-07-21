Marana students can get school supplies Thursday and Friday

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Marana Unified School District partnered with Youth Education Supporters and will be distributing backpacks full of school supplies Thursday and Friday.
More than 1,000 backpacks are filled with notebooks, pencils, pens and everything students need for the year.
"It's hard to understand how important it is to a child to have what everyone else has and to feel part of the group," said Team Lead with Youth Education Supporters, Dot Santy.
Youth Education Supporters sees the importance of students starting the school year off with the right attitude and the right supplies. This is why they partnered with Marana Unified School District to distribute backpacks full of school supplies to their students in need.
"It's stressful for a child," said Santy. "They don't know what they're gonna do or where they're gonna get their supplies. And then they have the opportunity to come and get them and it's like Christmas. It's pretty amazing."
They raised enough money to fill 1,100 backpacks. That means 1,100 students are going to be fully stocked with everything they need to start off the year prepared.
"It's wonderful when you know you're helping others. It's a very special feeling," shares Santy.
The supplies are for the students, but it also helps the parents.
"It really does alleviate the stress from the parents having to go, but also the financial part. Backpacks and everything, they're not cheap," says Tanya Read.
Read is a parent of students in the Marana Unified School District. She says her kids are thrilled to be receiving their backpacks. She says that "it's amazing to see the kids and how excited they are when they get them."
The drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Early Learning Resource Center, 7651 N. Oldfather Rd.