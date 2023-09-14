Marana student struck by car on I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Marana High School student was struck and killed by a car at the I-10 and Marana Exit.
On Friday, at 2:26 a.m., the 14-year-old girl was hit by a car running eastbound on the interstate and was struck again by a truck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marana High School responded:
Good afternoon,
We are reaching out to Tiger families with very sad news. On Friday evening, one of our 9th-grade students passed away unexpectedly. We send our sincere condolences to family and friends during this difficult time.
Tomorrow, we will have our District Crisis Team in the MHS counseling office. Should your student be in need of support on Monday or at any point, please encourage them to visit the counseling office. A school administrator and/or member of the crisis team will be in the student's classes to talk to classmates and friends.
The student will be greatly missed on our campus. Thank you for your support during this time.
- MHS Administration