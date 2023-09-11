Marana Police Department announces new Chief-of-Police

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - The Marana Police Department (MPD) has appointed, Jeff Pridgett as Chief-of-Police.
Chief Pridgett is a native to Marana and has over twenty years of experience at the Marana Police Department.
Beginning his career 2003, he worked as a school resource officer at Marana Middle School and as a Motor Officer in the Traffic Unit. In July 2022, he was reassigned and currently serves as the Support Services Division commander.
“I am honored to be selected as the Chief of Police for the Town of Marana,” said Chief Pridgett. “I grew up in Marana and I have been extremely fortunate to serve my community for over 20 years. I am humbled and excited to continue serving this great community and the phenomenal men and woman in this organization. As the Chief of Police”
Pridgett is scheduled to attend session 288 of the FBI National Academy in September through December 2023. Captain Roberto Jiminez will serve as Acting Chief until Pidgett arrives.