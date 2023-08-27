 Skip to main content
Marana, Mountain View ready to kick off inaugural flag football season

  • 0
Marana Flag Football

Marana, ARIZ. (KVOA) - This is a historic week for high school sports in Arizona!

Girls flag football will kick off its first season as an Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) varsity sport. 

Players will hit the gridiron starting Tuesday. That includes several from Marana.

"This is my first sport," Marana Sophomore Malaysia Roebuck said. "This is the sport I picked over everything. I'm aggressive when I play."

Malaysia Roebuck has played flag football since she was six years old.

Malaysia Roebuck

"My dad is friends with one of the coaches for Tucson Turf," she said. "It was just a family team at the time."

The Roebuck's took that family part literally. Malaysia's older brother, Dezmen, played with her on the club team. 

"I watched him for a while," she said. "I think that inspired me too."

Dezmen is a star wide receiver on Marana's varsity team. Now it's Malaysia's turn to represent the Tigers on the field. 

Marana Flag Football

"It means a lot because it's closer," she said. "I'm so used to traveling far. Right now, I'm in my backyard."

Malaysia normally travels to places like Florida and Washington D.C. with her club team to play games. Now she can play at home in front of family and friends. Her dad, Sean, will roam the sidelines as an assistant coach. 

"I like him being there and being hard on me," she said.

There are are dozens of flag football teams popping up all over the state, but only two are here in Southern Arizona: Marana and Mountain View. 

Marana Flag Football

"We're really scrappy and fast," Malaysia Roebuck said. "We have everything we need in a game."

"I'm super excited," Head Coach Shaun Lara said. "I have a feeling that in Southern Arizona it's going to start spreading as well."

Coach Lara also coaches girls wrestling. Several of his wrestlers traded the mat for the turf. 

"At first I decided to do it to be conditioned for next season in wrestling," Sophomore Daelyn Smead said.

Smead said she quickly fell in love with the sport and her teammates. 

"It's pretty cool," she said. "We're all here for the same reason. We're all having the same goals so we can bond over it."

"I hope it gets big," Malaysia Roebuck said. "I think some people don't think girls can play down here, but I think girls can play too."

Marana opens up its season Tuesday at Casa Grande. Mountain View plays at Agua Fria. On Thursday Aug. 31, the Tigers and Lions will play a rivalry game at Mountain View. 

