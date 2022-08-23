Marana Little Leaguer swings for home run title

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in far northwest Cochise county, along and near the San Pedro River north of Benson. Rainfall runoff will impact both Ocotillo and Cascabel roads with significant ponding of water. This will cause small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Ash Creek, Cadillac Wash, Paige Creek, Bear Creek, Soza Wash, Turkey Creek, Teran Wash, Pacheco Wash, Deer Creek, Redrock Creek, Palomas Wash, Tres Alamos Wash, Hot Springs Canyon and San Pedro River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Benson and Cascabel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&