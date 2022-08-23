Marana Little Leaguer swings for home run title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Southern Arizona for the third straight time will have representation at the Little League World Series Home Run Derby in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Marana 12-year old Jayson Veit qualified for the event by winning the Marana Little League competition and then finishing second at the West Regional in Seattle.
Veit was one of two teens from Southern Arizona to compete at the Seattle Regional event. He hit 22 home runs to finish one behind Cash Hall from Huntington Beach, California.
Bria Gross from Sierra Vista Ponytail Little League swung on the softball side for a second straight year. She fell just short of qualifying for Williamsport, losing in a heart-breaking multi-round swing-off for the fourth and final spot in the final round.
This is the third year of the Little League Home Run Derby competition.
Angelee Calderon (Sierra Vista Ponytail) and Valarie Scott (Flowing Wells Continental) made it the Little World Series finals in 2019. Calderon advanced to the semifinals.
No event was held in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Marana's Cadence Beck qualified for the World Series in 2021. She too advanced to the semifinals before losing 10-4.
The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, August 25, at 2 p.m. Tucson time. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 4 p.m. MST.
Veit hit .458 and smacked four home runs during the Little League regular season. He hit just two home runs during the all-star post season but both came in his club's District 5 clinching 9-8 win over Canyon View. The victory gave Marana their 1st ever district title.
The 7th grader at Twin Peaks Middle School hopes to attend either Canyon del Oro or Salpointe Catholic to play high school baseball.
In the home run derby competitors get 90 seconds to hit as many home runs as they can. Veit says in practice he's hit as many as 20 jacks in the required time period.
Participating in this year’s event in Williamsport, after finishing in the top four in their respective Region Final will be:
Softball division:
- Carleigh Baugher, East Region – Warren County Girls Softball Little League (Front Royal, VA)
- Lacyn Black, East Region – Boyd County National Little League (Ashland, KY)
- Grace Boekenoogen, West Region - Stilly Valley Little League (Arlington, WA)
- Nadia Cedillo, West Region – Santa Fe (NM) Little League
- Brielle Creque, East Region – Warwick Little League (Newport News, VA)
- Hannah Haxton, West Region – Johnston (IA) Girls Softball Little League
- Petra Hunt, East Region – Pittsford (N.Y.) Little League
- Gianna Vigil, West Region – Roadrunner Little League (Albuquerque, NM)
Baseball division:
- Elijah Eck, East Region - Montoursville (PA) Little League
- Cash Hall, West Region - Seaview Little League (Huntington Beach, CA)
- Jonathan Hunt, East Region – Newton (MA) South East Little League
- Jake Hutchins, East Region – Union Township Kids Little League (Mt. Pleasant, MI)
- Jamie Justice, West Region – Peccole Little League (Las Vegas, NV)
- Drake Molinar, West Region – Lubbock (TX) Western Little League
- Jayson Veit, West Region - Marana Little League
- Chase Wagner, East Region – Longmeadow (MA) Little League
