Marana Little Leaguer swings for home run title

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 737 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 and 1.50
inches of heavy rain due to thunderstorms along and near
Interstate 10, between Willcox and Vail. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Benson, Vail, St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites,
Saguaro National Park East, Mescal, Cochise, Texas Canyon and
Kansas Settlement.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 833 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm with
heavy rain impacting areas near and south of the Sierrita
Mountains, including Arivaca Road between Arivaca and Arivaca
Junction with Interstate 19. This will cause small stream
flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bolas Blancas Wash, Cedar Creek, Peitas Wash, Sopori Wash,
Arroyo Seco, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Yellow Jacket
Wash, Papalote Wash, Champurrado Wash, Saucito Wash, Santa
Cruz River, Demetrie Wash, San Luis Wash, Las Guijas Wash,
Arivaca Creek, Fraguita Wash and Old Junction Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Green Valley and Arivaca.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the southern and southwestern portions of the
Tucson Metro Area. Radar estimated between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of
rain has fallen between the Tucson International Airport to the
San Xavier Mission, and south to Pima Mine Road. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Summit, Tucson International Airport, Valencia West and San Xavier
Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms in far northwest Cochise county, along and near
the San Pedro River north of Benson. Rainfall runoff will
impact both Ocotillo and Cascabel roads with significant
ponding of water. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Ash Creek, Cadillac Wash, Paige Creek, Bear Creek, Soza Wash,
Turkey Creek, Teran Wash, Pacheco Wash, Deer Creek, Redrock
Creek, Palomas Wash, Tres Alamos Wash, Hot Springs Canyon and
San Pedro River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Benson and Cascabel.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Marana Little Leaguer swings for home run title

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Southern Arizona for the third straight time will have representation at the Little League World Series Home Run Derby in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Marana 12-year old Jayson Veit qualified for the event by winning the Marana Little League competition and then finishing second at the West Regional in Seattle.

Veit was one of two teens from Southern Arizona to compete at the Seattle Regional event. He hit 22 home runs to finish one behind Cash Hall from Huntington Beach, California.

Bria Gross from Sierra Vista Ponytail Little League swung on the softball side for a second straight year. She fell just short of qualifying for Williamsport, losing in a heart-breaking multi-round swing-off for the fourth and final spot in the final round.

This is the third year of the Little League Home Run Derby competition.

Angelee Calderon (Sierra Vista Ponytail) and Valarie Scott (Flowing Wells Continental) made it the Little World Series finals in 2019. Calderon advanced to the semifinals.

No event was held in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Marana's Cadence Beck qualified for the World Series in 2021. She too advanced to the semifinals before losing 10-4.

The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, August 25, at 2 p.m. Tucson time. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 4 p.m. MST.

Veit hit .458 and smacked four home runs during the Little League regular season. He hit just two home runs during the all-star post season but both came in his club's District 5 clinching 9-8 win over Canyon View. The victory gave Marana their 1st ever district title.

The 7th grader at Twin Peaks Middle School hopes to attend either Canyon del Oro or Salpointe Catholic to play high school baseball.

In the home run derby competitors get 90 seconds to hit as many home runs as they can. Veit says in practice he's hit as many as 20 jacks in the required time period.

Jayson Veit (22) practice in the cage

Jayson Veit believes he will need at least 30 home runs total to have a chance to win the Little League Home Run Derby championship

Participating in this year’s event in Williamsport, after finishing in the top four in their respective Region Final will be:

Softball division:

  • Carleigh Baugher, East Region – Warren County Girls Softball Little League (Front Royal, VA)
  • Lacyn Black, East Region – Boyd County National Little League (Ashland, KY)
  • Grace Boekenoogen, West Region - Stilly Valley Little League (Arlington, WA)
  • Nadia Cedillo, West Region – Santa Fe (NM) Little League
  • Brielle Creque, East Region – Warwick Little League (Newport News, VA)
  • Hannah Haxton, West Region – Johnston (IA) Girls Softball Little League
  • Petra Hunt, East Region – Pittsford (N.Y.) Little League
  • Gianna Vigil, West Region – Roadrunner Little League (Albuquerque, NM)

Baseball division:

  • Elijah Eck, East Region - Montoursville (PA) Little League
  • Cash Hall, West Region - Seaview Little League (Huntington Beach, CA)
  • Jonathan Hunt, East Region – Newton (MA) South East Little League
  • Jake Hutchins, East Region – Union Township Kids Little League (Mt. Pleasant, MI)
  • Jamie Justice, West Region – Peccole Little League (Las Vegas, NV)
  • Drake Molinar, West Region – Lubbock (TX) Western Little League
  • Jayson Veit, West Region - Marana Little League
  • Chase Wagner, East Region – Longmeadow (MA) Little League

