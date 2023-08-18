Marana High School works to reopen after storm knocks out power

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A storm ripped through Marana Thursday, causing power outages and damage across the town.
Marana High School will be closed Friday as a result of the storm.
The district says the closure is due to the damage, but also due to the limited access to utilities and power. This left many students waiting in the dark for hours to get picked up from school Thursday.
News 4 Tucson spoke to one student at Marana High School who shared how intense the storm looked from their classroom.
“We were in class and we got a shelter in place because everything started pouring. Me and my friends were looking outside and we saw basically like a hurricane and the rain was going in the air like reverse,” said Andi Chavez. “And the doors were flinging open and everything so we had to lock them shut.”
Winds over 60 miles per hour knocked down power poles throughout Marana, taking out power for thousands at one point.
Marana Unified District says they have been in contact with the local electric company and they're monitoring power at the high school. They are expected to provide an update about the high school’s closure soon.