Many people rationing insulin to save money

A new study finds that many U.S. adults with diabetes ration insulin to save money.
Researchers analyzed findings based on data from the 2021 national health interview survey conducted by the CDC.
The survey interviews tens of thousands of Americans about their health-related experiences.
They found that nearly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. With diabetes either skipped, delayed or used less insulin than they needed in order to save on costs.
Young adults and those who are uninsured were more likely to ration their medication.
Rationing was also more common among African Americans, compared to white and Hispanic Americans.
Those with public health coverage, such as Medicaid and Medicare had the lowest rates of rationing.
In August, President Biden signed the inflation reduction act into law which will cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for seniors on Medicare.
But the bill will leave out millions of Americans with private health insurance as well as those who are uninsured.