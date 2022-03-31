Many Americans struggling to pay for healthcare

Thousands of Americans are struggling to afford healthcare.
That is according to the West Health-Gallup Healthcare Affordability Index and the Healthcare Value Index.
It is one of the largest surveys done during the pandemic on the state of healthcare in America.
The findings are drawn from the opinions of more than 6,000 American adults.
An estimated 112-million say they are struggling to pay for healthcare, and more than double that number feel that what they do pay is not worth the cost.
Half of U.S. Adults believe that either their household or Americans in general are paying too much for quality healthcare.