Manchin reverses, now supports Inflation Reduction Act

An unexpected major deal on climate, taxes, and health care was reached on Wednesday.
The bill is called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
It reached an unexpected breakthrough after Senator Joe Manchin reversed his opposition to quickly moving a broad filibuster-proof bill.
Manchin announced he would support a package that includes major investments in drug pricing as well as provisions to address climate change and taxes on the wealthy.
The package would create over 400 billion dollars in revenue through tax reforms including a 15% corporate minimum tax, IRS tax enforcement, and the carried interest loophole.
It would also create 288 billion in revenue through prescription drug pricing reform, reduce the deficit by $300 billion, and provide 369 billion dollars in energy security and climate change investments, and $64 billion to shore up ACA subsidies.
The senate will consider the bill next week, with it needing a simple majority vote to pass.