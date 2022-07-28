 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Manchin reverses, now supports Inflation Reduction Act

Joe Manchin

An unexpected major deal on climate, taxes, and health care was reached on Wednesday.

The bill is called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

It reached an unexpected breakthrough after Senator Joe Manchin reversed his opposition to quickly moving a broad filibuster-proof bill.

Manchin announced he would support a package that includes major investments in drug pricing as well as provisions to address climate change and taxes on the wealthy.

The package would create over 400 billion dollars in revenue through tax reforms including a 15% corporate minimum tax, IRS tax enforcement, and the carried interest loophole.

It would also create 288 billion in revenue through prescription drug pricing reform, reduce the deficit by $300 billion, and provide 369 billion dollars in energy security and climate change investments, and $64 billion to shore up ACA subsidies.

The senate will consider the bill next week, with it needing a simple majority vote to pass.