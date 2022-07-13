Man who died while in custody in South Tucson ID'ed as homicide suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) — The individual who died while in custody of South Tucson Police Department Monday was identified by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team Wednesday.

Monday evening, Terrill Anton Jones was approached by STPD officers in reference to an active arrest warrant for a homicide that occurred near Smyrna, Ga.

After the officers attempted to arrest Jones near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 36th Street, the homicide suspect died while in custody, according to PRCIT.

In a video shared by someone who witnessed the apprehension, Jones was reportedly behaving erratically when he was walking down the middle of South Sixth Avenue.

The video showed Jones allegedly reaching into cars, jumping in front of cars.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the video showed one of the responding officers reportedly used a taser on the suspect. After a reportedly brief physical altercation between Jones and the officers, the video showed an officer allegedly kneeling with one knee on the suspect.

The video then showed the officers performing CPR on Jones before Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene.

The witness who shared the video said the responding officers did not use their firearms on the homicide suspect during the apprehension.

Multiple witnesses described Jones "foaming at the mouth" prior to his altercation with police.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.