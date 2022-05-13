Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run on north side located, arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the two people detained in Friday morning's fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian has been charged with manslaughter, according to a released shared by Pima County Sheriff's Department.

At around 6:30 a.m., 52-year-old Rhett Wilber was found in extremely critical condition after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the area of Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.

PCSD said passersby were rending aid on Wilber when deputies arrived at the scene. After personnel with PCSD and Rural Metro Fire Department attempted to treat the 52-year-old, Wilber died from the injuries sustained in the collision.

After further investigation, deputies located a suspicious vehicle that had damage consistent with the collision.

PCSD said a person of interest was located in connection to the investigation. The department was then able to locate the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Bradley Schaffer later that evening.

He was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Center for manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision and driving under the influence.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.