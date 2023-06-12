Man wanted in connection with Friday's double shooting has been caught

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sources with Pima County Sheriff's Department say 45-year-old William Vick has been caught as of around 11 a.m. this morning.

Vick was wanted by authorities on Friday after being suspected in the shooting of two victims who had driven themselves to the hospital.

SWAT had been called to the 4200 block of W. Calatrava Lane but authorities did not locate Vick.

He is being booked into Pima County Jail where he will face 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2 counts of aggravated assault with serious physical injury.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.