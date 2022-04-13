Man wanted for allegedly inappropriately touching dog walker on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was walking her dog in a neighborhood northwest of Tucson in early March.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the alleged assault took place near the area of Oldfather Road and Massingale Road.
PCSD said the female victim was walking her dog in the area when an unknown man approached her, made rude comments and touched her inappropriately.
The woman confronted the suspect over the alleged assault and took photos of him before he fled the scene on foot.
Sexual Assault Investigation https://t.co/U1ERxImNqZ pic.twitter.com/rBggnXiEz4— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) April 13, 2022
The suspect was described as a Caucasian man in his late 30s. He was said to have a heavy build with blonde or light brown hair. He was also said to be about 6 feet tall and had a tattoo with a flower design on the inside of his right forearm. In addition, he was said to have his left ear pierced.
The man was last scene wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt with a multi-color design on the front and white lettering on the sleeve.
Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
