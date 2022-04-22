Man wanted after Nordstrom Rack employee stabbed during robbery

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted after he allegedly stabbed and robbed an employee of a Nordstrom Rack on Tucson's east side on March 17.
According to Tucson Police Department, the man reportedly entered the Nordstrom Rack located at 6317 E. Broadway Blvd. near Wilmot Road and robbed an employee at knifepoint.
TPD said the man reportedly stabbed the employee in the arm and left the store.
Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 88-CRIME.
ARMED ROBBERY: On 3/17/22, the suspect entered Nordstrom Rack (6317 E Broadway Blvd) and robbed an employee with a knife. The suspect stabbed the employee in the arm and left the scene. If you recognize this suspect contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/rozZwp3ndv— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 22, 2022