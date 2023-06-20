 Skip to main content
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department are investigating a life-threatening hit-and-run in central Tucson.

TPD has shut down the intersection of S. Craycroft Road and E. 22nd Street after a man was involved in a serious-injury hit-and-run.

TPD says the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The investigation is ongoing.

