Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department are investigating a life-threatening hit-and-run in central Tucson.
TPD has shut down the intersection of S. Craycroft Road and E. 22nd Street after a man was involved in a serious-injury hit-and-run.
TPD says the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Avoid the area and use an alternate route.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for any updates.
