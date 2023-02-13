Man stabbed in downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was stabbed outside of Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market Saturday afternoon.
Officers say they responded to Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market on 6th avenue just before 5 p.m. Saturday for the reports of a stabbing.
Officers say they located the adult male victim with life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers say the victim is currently stable.
Authorities say officers are still searching for the suspect.
The crime is under investigation.