Man sought after robbing midtown smoke shop at knifepoint

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and west central Cochise Counties through 515 PM MST...

At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 7 miles west of
Benson, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Benson, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 289 and 307.
Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 297.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 304.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be
the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man sought after robbing midtown smoke shop at knifepoint

  • Updated
  • 0
Man sought after robbing midtown smoke shop at knifepoint
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is sought after he allegedly robbed an employee at a smoke shop on Alvernon Way and Bellevue Street.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the suspect stole the employees tip jar and was armed with a knife.

The suspect was seen wearing a navy-blue, button-down, short-sleeve shirt with white accents, a pair of gray shorts and white sneakers. He also appeared to have a couple of backpacks on him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

