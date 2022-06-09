Man sought after robbing midtown smoke shop at knifepoint

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is sought after he allegedly robbed an employee at a smoke shop on Alvernon Way and Bellevue Street.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the suspect stole the employees tip jar and was armed with a knife.
The suspect was seen wearing a navy-blue, button-down, short-sleeve shirt with white accents, a pair of gray shorts and white sneakers. He also appeared to have a couple of backpacks on him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
