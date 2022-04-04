Man shot, killed by TPD officer on southeast side identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man shot and killed in last week's officer-involved shooting on Tucson's southeast side was identified by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team Monday.
At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Tucson Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment located near the 8600 block of East Old Spanish Trail near South Camino Seco in reference to a 911 call about a man, later identified as 27-year-old Eric Putnam, was allegedly "having auditory hallucinations and access to a firearm."
According to PRCIT, the caller reportedly told the officers that Putnam "was acting erratically and might be an immediate threat to himself or others."
When arriving at the scene, PRCIT said the officers found an armed Putnam yelling from the gated patio of the apartment. After commanding to see his hands, the 27-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at his himself.
He then reportedly aimed his weapon at the officers.
In response, Officer Steven Clark, a five-year TPD veteran, shot Putnam.
Despite immediately receiving first-aid after the shooting, the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prior to arriving the scene, PRCIT said TPD was able to contact Putnam via telephone. During that conversation, TPD offered Putnam assistance and mental health services. Officials say this reportedly agitated Putnam, resulting in him hanging up on the officers.
PRCIT said TPD is conducting a separate administrative investigation into the shooting, as per protocol.
No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
