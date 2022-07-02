Man shoots, kills girlfriend after collision on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend Friday afternoon on the east side.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the area of East Fifth Street and North Wilmot Road for reports of a two-vehicle collision, involving a Dodge truck and Kia Soul. Witness reports stated that the driver of the Dodge truck fled the scene on foot.
Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive person inside the truck, identified as 36-year-old Jessica Garcia, with signs of gunshot trauma. Garcia was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.
The two passengers in the Kia Soul were also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to TPD, 45-year-old Joseph Brandon Gourley was identified as the driver of the truck. After the collision, Gourley reportedly shot his girlfriend, Garcia, while exiting the truck.
Gourley was later found in a "nearby yard" where he was arrested.
The 45-year-old is being held in the Pima County Jail and was charged with First Degree Murder.
