Man sentenced to 30 months for assaulting federal agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Mexican citizen is behind bars after assaulting a federal officer.

Twenty-six-year-old Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle was sentenced to 30 months in prison last Thursday.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office, Acatzihua-Temoxtle pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon on March 15.

According to the USAO, Acatzihua-Temoxtle was with a group of non-citizens attempting to pass through the Baboquivari Mountain range in May.

Border Patrol agents located the group and Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled up the side of a wash.

According to BP, while fleeing, Acatzihua-Temoxtle kicked several large boulders towards one of the agents and assaulted another agent with the agent’ flashlight

BP says Acatzihua-Temoxtle also attempted to strangle another agent with a lanyard.

