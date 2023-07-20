Man sentenced to 30 months for assaulting federal agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Mexican citizen is behind bars after assaulting a federal officer.
Twenty-six-year-old Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle was sentenced to 30 months in prison last Thursday.
According to The United States Attorney’s Office, Acatzihua-Temoxtle pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon on March 15.
According to the USAO, Acatzihua-Temoxtle was with a group of non-citizens attempting to pass through the Baboquivari Mountain range in May.
Border Patrol agents located the group and Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled up the side of a wash.
According to BP, while fleeing, Acatzihua-Temoxtle kicked several large boulders towards one of the agents and assaulted another agent with the agent’ flashlight
BP says Acatzihua-Temoxtle also attempted to strangle another agent with a lanyard.