Man sentenced for murder of college student 26 years ago

A California man has been found guilty of killing Kristin Smart, a college student who disappeared 26 years ago.
Paul Flores, a former classmate of smart at Cal Poly, wasn't arrested for the crime until last year.
Authorities alleged that he killed the 19-year-old freshman while trying to rape her.
His father, Ruben Flores who was accused of helping hide smart's body, was found not guilty of accessory after the fact.
During closing arguments, prosecutors told the jurors that the evidence was clear and showed that Kirstin Smart was killed by Paul Flores.
However, the defense argued that there was no evidence of a murder.
Smart went missing in the spring of 1996 after an off-campus party.
Authorities say Paul Flores was one of three people who escorted smart back to her dorm and was the last person to see her alive.
Smart was declared abducted, raped, and murdered in May 2002.
Her remains were never found.
Sentencing for Paul Flores is scheduled for December 9th.
He faces 25 years to life in prison.