Man sentenced for assault and attempted illegal reentry into the U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. – A man has been sentenced to 47 months in prison after assaulting a federal officer.
Twenty-five-year-old Leudi Jesus Garcia-Juaregui pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and attempting to illegally reenter the United States.
Garcia-Juaregui also admitted that he had violated the terms of a previous supervised release.
On November 12, 2022, just two days after Garcia-Jauregui had been released from federal prison and deported from the United States, Garcia-Jauregui attempted to reenter the United States.
He was seen running northbound in the southbound vehicle lanes at the DeConcini Port of Entry, in Nogales, Arizona. Garcia-Jauregui disregarded U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers’ commands to stop before being tackled to the ground.
He attempted to break free multiple times, attempted to bite two officers, but was finally arrested. While in custody, Garcia-Jauregui became combative again, punching an officer twice in the shoulder and chest.
