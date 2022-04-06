 Skip to main content
Man robs Northeast Golden Dragon twice at gunpoint within a month

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is sought in connection to two armed robberies at a restaurant on Tucson's northeast side.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, both robberies involved a man brandishing a green pistol at the Golden Dragon restaurant located at 4704 E. Sunrise Dr. near Swan Road.

The first robbery took place at about 7:46 p.m. Feb. 17. Department officials say the man reportedly entered the restaurant to look at a menu. He then held the cashier at gunpoint and order the individual to empty the cash register drawer.

In the second incident, which occurred at about 7:26 p.m. March 10, the cashier contacted 911 immediately when the suspect revealed the green pistol in his front pocket.

The suspect then fled the scene.

PCSD described the individual as a Caucasian man in his 50s to early 60s. He was said to have an average build and be 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

