Man rescued from Salt River Sunday

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz (KVOA) - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office safely airlifted a man from the Salt River Sunday afternoon.

MCSO says the man was kayaking when he fell into the river.

Tourists hoping to see Arizona falls forced out by flooding Tourists hoping to see worldifamous waterfalls on the Havasupai Tribe Reservation in northern Arizona instead went through harrowing flood evacuations. The official Havasupai Tribe Tourism Facebook page reported Friday that flooding had washed away a bridge to the campground. The campground is in a lower-lying area than the village of Supai. But floodwaters were starting to recede as of Saturday morning, according to the tribe’s Facebook post. Visitors with the proper permits will be allowed to hike to the village and campground. They will be met with tribal guides who will help them navigate around creek waters on a back trail to get to the campground.

MCSO and Lake Patrol Deputies retrieved the man with the assistance of an MCSO helicopter.

He was wearing a lifejacket which played a major role in his survival.