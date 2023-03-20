Man pleads guilty to assaulting two agents near Newfield, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – On Wednesday, Mar. 15, 26-year-old Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle, pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury and one count of assault on a federal officer with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.
The assault originally happened on May 31, 2022, near Newfield, Arizona, on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
While on duty at San Miguel Forward Operating Base, USBP agents learned that several groups of undocumented non-citizens were passing through the Baboquivari Mountain range. Agents inspected the area where Acatzihua-Temoxtle was found.
USBP says Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled from the agents by running up the side of a wash while kicking several large boulders above one of the agents to slow his pursuit. While BP was trying to detain him, Acatzihua-Temoxtle assaulted two of the agents with their own equipment. The agents ultimately detained and arrested Acatzihua-Temoxtle.
A conviction for assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine.
USBP conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Raquel Arellano, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.