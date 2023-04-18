Man pleads guilty to assault on a federal officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Hugo Alexander Garcia-Sales, 22, of Guatemala, pleaded guilty last week to one count of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of improper entry by an alien.
The Attorney's Office says that Garcia-Sales assaulted a United States Customs and Border Protection helicopter pilot by throwing five softball-sized rocks at the helicopter on October 13, 2022.
Although Garcia-Sales failed to hit the helicopter, one rock came within several feet of striking the aircraft. As part of his plea agreement, Garcia-Sales admitted that hitting the helicopter with any of the rocks could have caused the helicopter to crash.
Additionally, Garcia-Sales admitted that he is not an American citizen, and that he entered the country without legal permission to enter or remain in the United States.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 21.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE