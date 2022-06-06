Man on death row for killing Tucson child continues to appeal execution

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two days from now convicted child killer Frank Atwood is scheduled to die.

Vicki Lynne Hoskinson was kidnapped and killed back in 1984.

For nearly 40 years, Atwood has maintained his innocence and his attorneys are doing all they can to get a stay of execution.

It has been a roller coaster ride of emotions for the family of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. Monday is no exception.

Every court hearing, they relive what happened to their daughter on September 17, 1984.

The latest round of appeals is being considered in court.

Meantime, a mystery surrounding the Hoskinson case still lingers in the desert where her remains were found.

Retired Lt. Leo Duffner pointed to the area where Vicki Lynne's remains were recovered by a hiker seven months after she disappeared from her Flowing Wells neighborhood.

Duffner was a homicide detective in 1984.

"Gary Dhaemers and I responded on day one to begin the investigation of a kidnapping at the time," he said.

The location where her remains were found, at the end of Ina road. About 20-miles from Vicki Lynne disappeared.

Her abandoned pink bike was found just blocks from her family home. It was the bike she had gotten for Christmas.

She was allowed to ride her bike alone that day for the very first time.

She went to mail a birthday card to her aunt in New Mexico.

Lori Myers still has that card.

"It's really hard to share your birthday share your birthday with something that was so violent to your family," she said. "That's actually changed our lives the way we raised our children."

Investigators said Frank Jarvis Atwood intentionally struck Vicki Lynne with his car.

Pink paint was found on the bumper of his vehicle when he was arrested in Texas days later.

Atwood claims the paint was planted.

Seven months later, a hiker found her remains.

However, months before that, Debbie Carlson had been drawn to the area.

She talked about her mother's intuition in a 2006 interview.

"The farther I got down here on Ina road, the emotions were stronger and stronger," she said. "I started hearing the voice, 'Mommy, I'm here, Mommy I'm here.'"

Duffner said they located, "her skull, her jawbone and perhaps some other small matter. All of Vicki was not recovered so part of Vicki still resides in this area."

After nearly 40 years, the mystery remains.

As the convicted killer runs out of appeals.

"It's aggravating and it's frustrating to those involved that's the way our system works," Duffner said. "But in the end, I am sure his appeals will run out and will ultimately be put to death by the State of Arizona."

Atwood is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday, June 8.