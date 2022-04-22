Man killed in shooting near UArizona campus ID'ed, suspects still at large

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man killed in early Friday's shooting near the University of Arizona was identified by Tucson Police Department.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, 24-year-old Harrison Weber and a 21-year-old man were found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma near Park Avenue and Second Street after an officer was flagged down in regards to a report of a shooting in the area.

While Weber was pronounced dead at the scene, the 21-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition, according to TPD.

Despite an extensive search of the area, TPD was unable to locate a suspect.

According to a tweet shared by UArizona Police Department, there were three suspects wanted in the shooting - all were identified as Black men. In the post, UAPD said that one suspect wore a yellow shirt and glasses. Another word a blue jacket and black shorts. The third suspect was said to be wearing a white tank top and a black mask.

As UArizona officials sent out the alert early Friday morning, several students headed to campus with some concern about their safety.

"It's just really scary for others because it makes others uncomfortable to be around because live here and we're studying for education and now we feel unsafe," Valeria Nieblas, UArizona student said. "And it's just sad."

One individual said he was walking home when he saw the flashing lights and the crime tape near Park Avenue and Second Street.

"I'm sure people heard shots and took off running," bystander Devon Aragon said. "By the time we got past this intersection, there was nobody on the road."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME immediately.