Man injured in exchange of gunfire with Pinal County deputy identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was injured after an exchange of gunfire with a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday was identified by the office Thursday evening.
At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, a PCSO deputy was dispatched Dudleyville, Ariz., which is located about 60 miles north of Tucson, in reference to a report of trespassing.
When the deputy arrived at the scene, officials say a man, later identified as 39-year-old Jason Forrester, shot the law enforcement officer with a firearm.
According to authorities, the deputy then returned fire, striking Forrester.
Both individuals were immediately transported to the hospital for further treatment on the injuries sustained in the incident.
"I am happy to report that I just left the hospital, and our deputy is doing well. He just got out of surgery," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement released at noon Thursday. "He is awake, alert, in good spirits and is spending time with his family."
In addition to the deputy being in good health, PCSO released that Forrester is currently in stable condition.
A background check on Forrester revealed that he had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to a dangerous drug possession charge.
The office also released that the 39-year-old, who was said to be an affiliate of the Arian Brotherhood group, "previously served multiple sentences with ADCRR for burglary, weapons offenses, aggravated assault and drug violations."