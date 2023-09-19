 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after shooting

police lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man has been hospitalized after reports of a shooting near Kolb Rd. and 22nd St.

According the Tucson Police Department, just before 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the reports of a shooting.

TPD says officers found a man with a gunshot injury.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD says no suspects have been located.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops. 

