Man hospitalized after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man has been hospitalized after reports of a shooting near Kolb Rd. and 22nd St.
According the Tucson Police Department, just before 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the reports of a shooting.
TPD says officers found a man with a gunshot injury.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
TPD says no suspects have been located.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
