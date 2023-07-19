Man hospitalized after serious crash on Tucson's eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The driver of a motorcycle has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Tucson Police department responded to E. 5th St. and N. Jefferson Ave. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle around 6 a.m.
According to the Tucson Police Department, parts of E. 5th St. and N. Jefferson Ave, will be closed this morning after the accident.
Authorities say to expect delays and to find an alternate route if you're headed that way.
The crash is under investigation.
