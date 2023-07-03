Man has been hospitalized after being electrocuted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of an electrocution Monday morning.
Just before 8 a.m. the TFD was dispatched to the 2900 block of N. Flowing Wells and found a man with serious burns on the roof of a building.
pic.twitter.com/9F6pEOLMt2— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 3, 2023
According to the TFD, they stabilized the man and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
