Man has been hospitalized after being electrocuted

TFD Electrocution
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of an electrocution Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. the TFD was dispatched to the 2900 block of N. Flowing Wells and found a man with serious burns on the roof of a building.

According to the TFD, they stabilized the man and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.

