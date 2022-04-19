Man gets life in prison in westside stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was convicted in 2020's fatal stabbing on Tucson's west side was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

On June 16, 2020, 40-year-old Damon Lewis was arrested near the 1700 block of West Dragoon after he was allegedly seen fleeing a desert area near the 1900 block of West Calle Campana De Plata where two people were found with obvious signs of sharp force trauma.

Lewis and a woman, later identified as Patricia Salcido, were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after one of the stabbing victims, later identified as 36-year-old Eugene Rios, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other stabbing victim, who was identified as a female, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 16, Lewis was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated assault to two counts of kidnapping in connection to the case.

Lewis received a natural life sentence for the murder charge. He also received a concurrent sentence of 10.5 years in reference to one of the two kidnapping charges.

Lewis will then serve consecutive sentences of 7.5 and 10.5 years for the aggravated assault offense and the second kidnapping charge, respectively.

Salcido, on the other hand, was previously pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in connection to the case. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison in August.