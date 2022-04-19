 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Man gets life in prison in westside stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Damon Lewis

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was convicted in 2020's fatal stabbing on Tucson's west side was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

On June 16, 2020, 40-year-old Damon Lewis was arrested near the 1700 block of West Dragoon after he was allegedly seen fleeing a desert area near the 1900 block of West Calle Campana De Plata where two people were found with obvious signs of sharp force trauma.

Lewis and a woman, later identified as Patricia Salcido, were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after one of the stabbing victims, later identified as 36-year-old Eugene Rios, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other stabbing victim, who was identified as a female, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 16, Lewis was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated assault to two counts of kidnapping in connection to the case.

Lewis received a natural life sentence for the murder charge. He also received a concurrent sentence of 10.5 years in reference to one of the two kidnapping charges.

Lewis will then serve consecutive sentences of 7.5 and 10.5 years for the aggravated assault offense and the second kidnapping charge, respectively.

Salcido, on the other hand, was previously pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in connection to the case. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison in August. 

