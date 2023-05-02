Man found dead after Tucson Fire Department investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department find a deceased man after putting out a fire in central Tucson.
The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home park near Campbell Ave. and Roger Rd. around 1:43 a.m. Tuesday.
TFD was able to put the fire under control at 2:01 a.m.
While performing a search, TFD says they found a man in his 40s deceased on the couch.
Investigators say they have ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.
TFD says this is the 4th fire fatality they have investigated in 2023.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE