Man found dead after shooting at police, bystanders in downtown Tucson ID'ed

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 245 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Central Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry creeks and washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms on Mount Lemmon. This will cause small stream
flooding. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen already in
spots. Additional rainfall will be likely through 445 pm mst.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...Open
wilderness on Mount Lemmon above the town of Catalina and
Catalina State Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in
debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Man found dead after shooting at police, bystanders in downtown Tucson ID'ed

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man who died after allegedly shooting at a Pima Community College Police Department officer during a westside traffic stop was identified by Tucson Police Department on Thursday.

At around 1:30 p.m., a man, later identified as 35-year-old James J. Galligan, was reportedly pulled over near West St. Mary's Road and Interstate 10 by a PCC police officer for a traffic stop. According to officials, Galligan reportedly shot a firearm at the officers and fled the scene.

The 35-year-old was located shortly after near the intersection of South Linda Avenue and West Congress Street. Tucson Police Department said the man allegedly crashed his vehicle, fired additional shots at nearby police officers and bystanders, and ran away, abandoning his vehicle.

After SWAT was dispatched to the scene, Galligan was found dead with gunshot trauma.

TPD said the fatal gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted. No other injuries were reported in the case.

In an update shared Thursday, TPD said they will not be identifying the PCC police officer involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

