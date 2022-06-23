Man found dead after shooting at police, bystanders in downtown Tucson ID'ed

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man who died after allegedly shooting at a Pima Community College Police Department officer during a westside traffic stop was identified by Tucson Police Department on Thursday.

At around 1:30 p.m., a man, later identified as 35-year-old James J. Galligan, was reportedly pulled over near West St. Mary's Road and Interstate 10 by a PCC police officer for a traffic stop. According to officials, Galligan reportedly shot a firearm at the officers and fled the scene.

The 35-year-old was located shortly after near the intersection of South Linda Avenue and West Congress Street. Tucson Police Department said the man allegedly crashed his vehicle, fired additional shots at nearby police officers and bystanders, and ran away, abandoning his vehicle.

After SWAT was dispatched to the scene, Galligan was found dead with gunshot trauma.

TPD said the fatal gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted. No other injuries were reported in the case.

In an update shared Thursday, TPD said they will not be identifying the PCC police officer involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

