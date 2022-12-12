 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Man dies from injuries sustained last month in two-vehicle collision

  Updated
police-lights-car-mgn.jpg
adwpadmin

TUCSON (KVOA) – A man involved in a two-vehicle collision last month has passed away as the result of the life-threatening injuries he suffered in the collision.

Police responded to reports of a collision between a silver Honda Civic and a green Subaru Forester on Tucson’s East side Nov. 11. Upon arrival at the scene, officers transported the driver of the Honda Civic to St. Joseph’s Hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Further police investigation revealed that, “the Honda was traveling eastbound on Broadway Blvd. and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. At the same time, a Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Broadway Blvd. The Honda turned in front of the Subaru, causing the two vehicles to collide.”

Failure to yield when making a left turn is believed to be the major contributing factor of the collision.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit (IDE) determined the driver of the Subaru was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, the driver of the Honda, 85-year-old Remo Ferraro, passed away in the hospital on Dec. 3. Next of kin has been notified of his passing.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and that no charges have been issued at this time.

