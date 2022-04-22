Man dies days after confrontation with TPD officers involving taser

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man is dead one week after he suffered a "cardiac event" while being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in a confrontation with local law enforcement last week.
According to Tucson Police Department, 34-year-old Jaime Herrera was reportedly found on the roof of a home in the 5700 block of East Fairmount Street near Craycroft Road in reference to a report about an armed man who had "consumed a drink that made him trip out."
Officials say Herrera was allegedly armed with two knives.
When TPD attempted to make contact with the 34-year-old, he reportedly shouted threats at the officers and threw a brick at one.
After Crisis Intervention Training officers were dispatched to the scene, Herrera reportedly began running on the rooftop with a knife and brick in his hands.
Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, Herrera reportedly fell from a tree near the roof armed with a knife. One of the officers then deployed his taser at the 34-year-old, prompting a fight to ensue between Herrera and the officers.
According to officials, Herrera allegedly bit down on the thumb of one of the officers.
After getting the 34-year-old in handcuffs, Tucson Fire Department medics placed a "bio guard" on his head as Herrera appeared to be losing consciousness.
WARNING: The bodycam video below contains graphic content that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
TPD said the bio guard "is designed to protect against the transmission of body fluids." He and one of the officers were then taken to the hospital.
While enroute, Herrera suffered a cardiac event. While the medics were able to regain his pulse and respirations, the 34-year-old reportedly passed away at the hospital Friday afternoon.
The city has not released his cause death.