Man detained at midtown Target after allegedly hijacking Tucson Fire truck

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been detained after he allegedly stole a Tucson Fire Department vehicle and drove it to a midtown Target on Monday.
According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the big-box department store located at 4040 N. Oracle Rd. near Roger Road in reference to a TFD request for assistance.
Officials say TFD reported that a fire truck, similar to a Ford F150, was taken a short distance away from the Target, where it was later located.
The man was quickly detained by TPD.
While details surrounding the case are limited at this time, TPD confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
