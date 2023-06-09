Man dead and woman in jail after stabbing in southern Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police say a man is dead after being stabbed in southern Tucson.
TPD say they responded to reports of a stabbing at the parking lot of 6090 S. Park Avenue on Wednesday.
Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Nahoopii was found wounded and officers began rendering aid until Tucson fire Department transported Nahoopii to the hospital. Police say he died at the hospital.
According to TPD, Nahoopii was involved in an altercation with two women when he was stabbed.
Officers say they apprehended 20-year-old Alexandrea St. Clair. She has been charged with 1st degree murder.
St. Claire has been booked into the Pima County Jail.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE