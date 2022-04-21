 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Man dead after struck by vehicle on south side

Man dead after struck by vehicle on south side
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the south side Thursday evening.

According to a Twitter post shared by Tucson Police Department at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Drexel Road in reference to a pedestrian-involved crash that left one person dead.

TPD identified the individual killed in the crash as an adult male.

In addition, the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Southbound 12th Avenue has been shut down at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

