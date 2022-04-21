Man dead after struck by vehicle on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the south side Thursday evening.
According to a Twitter post shared by Tucson Police Department at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Drexel Road in reference to a pedestrian-involved crash that left one person dead.
TPD identified the individual killed in the crash as an adult male.
In addition, the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Southbound 12th Avenue has been shut down at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 22, 2022
Southside Officers are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision at S. 12th Ave./Drexel Rd. Southbound 12th Ave. will be shut down temporarily. Please use an alternate route.
The pedestrian is an adult male & the involved vehicle remained at the scene. pic.twitter.com/aUHcQbUYgK
