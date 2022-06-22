Man dead after shooting at police officers, bystanders in downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after he allegedly shot at Pima Community College Police Department officers during a traffic stop on Tucson's west side Wednesday afternoon.
At around 1:30 p.m., a man was reportedly pulled over near West St. Mary's Road and Interstate 10 by PCC police officers for a traffic stop. According to officials, the driver reportedly shot a firearm at the officers and fled the scene.
The driver was located shortly after near the intersection of South Linda Avenue and West Congress Street. Tucson Police Department said the man allegedly crashed his vehicle, fired additional shots at nearby police officers and bystanders, and ran away, abandoning his vehicle.
After SWAT was dispatched to the scene, the man was found dead with gunshot trauma.
TPD working a scene at Congress & I-10. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/2U8Peu2z6I— Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) June 22, 2022
TPD said the fatal gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted. No other injuries were reported in the case.
Tucson Police say after the crash, the driver got out of his car and started shooting at officers and bystanders. No officer or citizen was hit. Police say the man died a short time later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. @KVOA— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) June 23, 2022
The investigation is ongoing.
TPD working a scene at Congress & I-10. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/CIGxpAXRBI— Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) June 22, 2022
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.