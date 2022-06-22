 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 630 PM MST...

At 602 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saguaro National Park West, or 7 miles south of Marana, moving north
at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and locally heavy
rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Saguaro
National Park West and Picture Rocks.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 252.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Man dead after shooting at police officers, bystanders in downtown Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Man dead after shooting at police officers, bystanders in downtown Tucson
Edgar Ybarra, News 4 Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after he allegedly shot at Pima Community College Police Department officers during a traffic stop on Tucson's west side Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., a man was reportedly pulled over near West St. Mary's Road and Interstate 10 by PCC police officers for a traffic stop. According to officials, the driver reportedly shot a firearm at the officers and fled the scene.

The driver was located shortly after near the intersection of South Linda Avenue and West Congress Street. Tucson Police Department said the man allegedly crashed his vehicle, fired additional shots at nearby police officers and bystanders, and ran away, abandoning his vehicle.

After SWAT was dispatched to the scene, the man was found dead with gunshot trauma.

TPD said the fatal gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted. No other injuries were reported in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you