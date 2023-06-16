Man dead after a hit-and-run near Valencia and Mark roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) On June 15 around 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to Valencia and Mark roads for a reported hit-and-run.
According to deputies 29-year-old Kevin Baughman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Baughman was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives say their investigation revealed that Kevin was hit by an SUV while he was crossing the street.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the suspected SUV is an early 2000s GMC Yukon. It will be missing a rear passenger side tail light and will have damage to a rear window and the plastic trim around the window.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.