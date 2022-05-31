Man asking 7-year-olds 'to come home with him' prompts Stranger Danger Alert in Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is sought after he allegedly approached to 7-year-olds who were playing outside in Oro Valley.

According to a release shared by Oro Valley Police Department Tuesday, a man walking his dog reportedly approached two 7-year-olds who were riding their bicycles and asked if they wanted to go home with him.

As the kids were slightly ahead of their parents, the man left the area after the children refused his offer.

OVPD described the man as a White male in his 70s. He was said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds. He was also said to have white hair.

The dog the man was accompanied by was described to be medium sized. It was said to be white, brown and fluffy.

This is the second stranger danger occurrence in Oro Valley within a one-week span.

Last Thursday at around 4:30 p.m., two 10-year-old were approached by a man in a white sedan near Molinetto Drive and Piemonte Way.

He fled the scene after the kids refused to accept $5 from him.

He was also described as a white male. However, he was said to be tanned and have dark hair.

OVPD does not known if the two Stranger Danger occurrences are related.

Anyone who comes across suspicious activity is advised to call 911.