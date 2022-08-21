 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some roads may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1016 AM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a rise in the
Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the wash was at 9.65 feet with a
gradual fall expected to continue, assuming no additional
rainfall occurs in the basin.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Man arrested in connection with 2020 murder

Jesse James Perez-Geehan mugshot
Tucson Police

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is under arrest following an investigation into the 2020 murder of Morgan Tyler Brown.

According to the Tucson Police Department, detectives and officers worked together to identify 30-year-old Jesse James Perez-Geehan as a possible suspect.

On November 20th, 2020 officers from officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of North Camino Santiago and West Calle Mecedora.

Upon arrival, officers located a dead adult male on the westside at the 800 block of N. Camino Santiago. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown.

Last Friday, officers found Perez-Geehan in central Tucson at a duplex on the 400 block of E. Wilcox Drive.

Police said the suspect refused to exit the home and several additional units were requested to assist including TPD. These include SWAT, K9 units, and Southside Community Response Team.

After several hours, Perez-Geehan peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was then taken and booked into Pima County Jail for his warrant.

He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.