Man arrested in connection to 2020 murder

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is under arrest following an investigation into the 2020 murder of Morgan Tyler Brown.
According to the Tucson Police Department, detectives and officers worked together to identify 30-year-old Jesse James Perez-Geehan as a possible suspect.
On November 20th, 2020 officers from officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of North Camino Santiago and West Calle Mecedora.
Upon arrival, officers located a dead adult male on the westside at the 800 block of N. Camino Santiago. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown.
Last Friday, officers found Perez-Geehan in central Tucson at a duplex on the 400 block of E. Wilcox Dr.
Police said the suspect refused to exit the home and several additional units were requested to assist including TPD. These include SWAT, K9 units, and Southside Community Response Team.
After several hours, Perez-Geehan peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was then taken and booked into Pima County Jail for his warrant.
He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.