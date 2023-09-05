 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested in Arizona by Ajo Station agents

  • Updated
  • 0
Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano

Courtesy of United States Border Patrol

 By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The United States Border Patrol, Tucson Sector, have made a significant arrest.

According to the USBP Chief, John Modin, Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano was arrested by Ajo Station agents near Why, AZ on Aug. 29.

Garcia-Bejarano was convicted of using false citizenship documents and meeting with an underage individual for lewd acts in California.

Garcia-Bejarano was sentenced to five years in prison.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you