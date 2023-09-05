Man arrested in Arizona by Ajo Station agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The United States Border Patrol, Tucson Sector, have made a significant arrest.
According to the USBP Chief, John Modin, Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano was arrested by Ajo Station agents near Why, AZ on Aug. 29.
Garcia-Bejarano was convicted of using false citizenship documents and meeting with an underage individual for lewd acts in California.
Garcia-Bejarano was sentenced to five years in prison.
