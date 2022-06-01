Man arrested for violating probation at Funky Monk

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police still looking for a suspect involved in a downtown bar shooting two weeks ago.

However, News 4 Tucson has learned about another arrest that was made days after his image hit social media.

The Funky Monk, a popular downtown bar is where a shooting took place that sent three people to the hospital back in May.

A cell phone video taken by an individual who was at the bar during the early morning hours of May 21.

It showed the chaos, and a man running with a gun in his hand. It was all over social media. TPD received numerous tips.

They found the man just days later and he was arrested. He is 23-year-old Deandrea Southern.

According to detectives, he was on probation and was a prohibited possessor.

He was arrested by Adult Probation and is currently behind bars at the Pima county jail.

He was charged with probation violation and being a prohibited possessor.

According to Adult Probation officials, he was on probation stemming from 2020 cases that involved a possessing a deadly weapon and being a prohibited possessor. He also had drug charges.

There is a motion to have his probation revoked.

One Tucson resident who frequents the downtown area told News 4 Tucson right after the may shooting.

"Y'all need to be careful because people are crazy," the resident said. "People are on blues and fentanyl and meth. It's crazy out on the street, so people bringing out a gun is not surprising. "

TPD is still looking for the suspected shooter described as a black male in his 20's. The night of the shooting he was wearing black pants, black sweater with a playboy bunny logo on the back.

The other suspect, police said was found deceased.

If you have information you are urged to call 88-CRIME.